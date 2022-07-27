Multi-currency card providers offer competitive rates in fight for users

Travellers who think they can save more by paying in cash when overseas may have to think again.

The intense fight for market share between multi-currency card providers such as Wise and YouTrip has seen them offering travellers competitive exchange rates and incentives to go cashless.

For instance, during a check last week, a money changer in Marine Parade wanted $1,435 for €1,000 - an exchange rate of €1 for $1.435.

Wise wanted $1,399.69 for the same amount of euros, with a conversion fee of $6.16.

So even after paying the fee, one would have saved about $30 by topping up his Wise card instead of going to the money changer.

Mr Surendra Chaplot, global head of product for cards and the Wise platform, said: "At Wise, we use the mid-market exchange rate, which is what you see on Google or Reuters, and a small, upfront conversion fee for our currency exchanges.

"We're also completely transparent about what the exchange rate and fees will be, and don't have any hidden charges.

"In doing so, we're able to help our customers find an affordable and easy option for their currency conversions."

London-based Wise, which boasts 13 million users globally, recorded 301 per cent growth in Singapore card activation in May compared with the same month last year.

The Wise card was used 3.6 times more frequently last month than in June last year, said Mr Chaplot.

This comes after Singapore further eased its Covid-19 community and border curbs on April 26.

The surge in travel after restrictions were lifted would have driven the use of all payment tools as people were spending more, said Mr Louis Liu, founder and chief executive of digital payment provider Fomo Pay, which has also seen rapid growth in mobile e-wallet payments.

"Technological innovation has allowed cashless payment tools to offer better foreign exchange rates and lower transaction fees," he added.

A report from ResearchAndMarkets.com said the global market for prepaid cards was estimated at US$1.6 trillion (S$2.2 trillion) in 2020 and is projected to reach US$2.7 trillion by 2026.

It said prepaid travel cards - increasingly popular as a safe and convenient alternative to traveller's cheques - have further contributed to growth in the market.

A multi-currency card lets users convert local currency into different foreign currencies.

The card can then be used to pay for goods and services overseas while also functioning as an ATM card.

Singapore-based YouTrip, another multi-currency wallet and card provider, offers real-time wholesale exchange rates with no transaction fee.

Wholesale exchange rates are foreign exchange rates used by banks, large corporations and public and private institutions for large-volume currency transactions.

Recent research by the firm found that one in five millennials - those aged 26 to 41 - in Singapore has a YouTrip account.

The firm had compared its demographic distribution for Singapore-based YouTrip users against the country's population statistics, said its spokesman.

Major banks such as DBS and Citibank also offer multi-currency accounts linked to debit cards.

Despite the rise in digital payments, money changers whom The Straits Times spoke to said their businesses have not been affected by the alternative payment options.

"What really threatened our business is travel restrictions," said Mr Barakath Ali, executive committee member of the Money Changers Association and director of Aramex International Exchange.

"At the end of the day, it's how fast some countries adopt such technology. In many countries, such as Malaysia, you still need cash to pay for most of your purchases and food."

Mr Barakath believes it will take a long time for cashless tourism to thrive.

Mr Oli Mohamed, owner of Straits Foreign Exchange, agrees, adding that he has not seen a drop in the number of customers, other than during the pandemic's peak.

Meanwhile, an airline pilot who wanted to be known only as Tim said that since getting his YouTrip card, he has rarely gone to money changers. "Places that accept credit cards will accept YouTrip," said Tim, who uses the card each time he travels.

"Before I had the card, I would have to go to a money changer to get some foreign currency.

"Now I hardly need to go to one unless I am going to buy a big-ticket item that costs a few thousand dollars.

"Some shops prefer that you pay with cash and they will slap on a surcharge if you pay with a card, especially when you are trying to get a tax refund."