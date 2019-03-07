Moya Holdings on board changes

SINGAPORE - Water treatment company Moya Holdings Asia on Wednesday (March 6) said its executive director Simon Melhem, will be redesignated as a non-executive and non-independent director of the company, as he intends to pursue his personal interest outside the group.

Mr Melhem will also be appointed as a member of the audit committee and the remuneration committee, Moya said.

He owns 1.4 million ordinary shares, and eight million employee share options of the company.

Separately, Irwan Dinata has stepped down as a member of Moya's audit committee and its remuneration committee, but remains as a nominating committee member.

Moya added that the composition of its board and nominating committee of the company remains unchanged.

Shares in Moya Holdings Asia closed at 7.5 cents apiece on Wednesday, down 1.3 per cent, or 0.1 cent.