LONDON (REUTERS) - Mothercare on Tuesday (Dec 10) said its auditors warned of "material uncertainty" over the struggling British baby products retailer's ability to continue as a going concern, while reporting lower half-year sales.

The mother and baby products retailer, whose operations in the United Kingdom collapsed last month amid brutish retail conditions, said its worldwide sales dropped 8.4 per cent to £452.3 million (S$809.4 million) for the 28 weeks to Oct 12.