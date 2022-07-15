More than 500 female passengers sue Uber over sexual assault

Updated
Published
4 min ago

NEW YORK • Uber Technologies is being sued by more than 500 women across the United States who claim to have been assaulted by drivers using the platform.

The complaint, filed by Slater Slater Schulman in San Francisco, alleges that women taking rides were "kidnapped, sexually assaulted, sexually battered, raped, falsely imprisoned, stalked, harassed or otherwise attacked". It claims Uber has known about the sexual misconduct by some of the drivers, including rape, since 2014.

Uber has long struggled to handle complaints of misconduct on the ride-sharing app.

Just two weeks ago, it released a second safety report that showed it received 3,824 reports of the five most severe categories of sexual assault in 2019 and 2020, ranging from "non-consensual kissing of a nonsexual body part" to "non-consensual sexual penetration", or rape.

"While the company has acknowledged this crisis of sexual assault in recent years, its actual response has been slow and inadequate, with horrific consequences," said Mr Adam Slater, a partner at Slater Slater Schulman.

Uber has long defended itself by asserting that it cannot be held responsible for the behaviour of its drivers, who are contractors, not employees.

In its recent safety report, it said it conducts elaborate background checks of drivers before and during their time with the company.

BLOOMBERG

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 15, 2022, with the headline More than 500 female passengers sue Uber over sexual assault. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top