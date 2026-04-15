More Singaporeans pile into crypto as confidence grows despite price swings

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Crypto adoption among Singapore residents rose to 32 per cent in 2026, up from 29 per cent in 2025.

SINGAPORE – More Singapore residents are piling into cryptocurrencies despite recent volatility, with younger investors driving a broad rise in ownership as confidence in long-term gains grows, a survey has found.

Regular investors were more likely to report profits, while expectations for Bitcoin prices above US$250,000 (S317,990) over the next four years have surged.

Conducted between late January to February, the survey of the public’s attitude towards digital assets, in its sixth iteration, polled around 1,500 Singapore residents aged 18 to 78.

The findings were released on April 15 revealed that crypto ownership among Generation Z, aged 18 to 25, doubled from 18 per cent in 2025 to 36 per cent in 2026.

Among younger millennials aged 25 to 34, ownership rose from 27 per cent to 46 per cent, while older millennials aged 35 to 44 saw an increase from 24 per cent to 37 per cent.

Boomers, or those aged above 55, also saw their crypto ownership increase, from 10 per cent in 2025 to 18 per cent, while Generation X, aged 45 to 54, saw a slight dip from 21 per cent to 20 per cent.

Overall, crypto adoption among Singapore residents, defined as those who own or have owned cryptocurrencies, rose to 32 per cent in 2026, up from 29 per cent in 2025.

Mr Lasanka Perera, chief executive of Independent Reserve Singapore, told The Straits Times that younger Singapore residents have grown up in a digital-first world, making greater awareness and early adoption of cryptocurrencies unsurprising.

As this generation matures through market cycles, it is shifting from chasing quick gains to using crypto as part of a broader portfolio for long-term wealth, he said.

Mr Perera added that older millennials and Generation X investors are challenging the perception that crypto is a purely speculative asset.

“They have clear financial goals and are pragmatic about how they get there, and are building portfolios that span traditional and alternative assets,” he said.

The poll also found that investment motivations vary across age groups among crypto owners in Singapore.

More than a third of Generation Z investors are most drawn to passive income and the prospect of getting rich, while nearly half of Generation X investors prioritise diversification.

Younger millennials are the most broadly motivated, ranking highly across diversification (40 per cent), growth (36 per cent) and passive income (36 per cent).

A total of 47 per cent of crypto investors reported making a profit from their holdings. Over the past 12 months, 65 per cent of those who sold their holdings did so at a profit, 13 per cent at a loss, while 22 per cent broke even.

About 55 per cent of investors who put money into crypto regularly reported gains, compared with 43 per cent of those who invest at irregular intervals. Losses were also lower among regular investors, at 15 per cent versus 28 per cent.



The poll also found that expectations for Bitcoin’s long-term value have also risen.

The share of respondents expecting its price to remain below $50,000 by 2030 fell from 57 per cent in 2023 to 23 per cent in 2026.

Those forecasting Bitcoin prices at between $100,000 and $250,000 by 2030 more than quadrupled from 8 per cent to 38 per cent in the same period, making it the most popular range.

Respondents expecting prices above $250,000 also rose sharply, from 3 per cent to 26 per cent.

“This upward shift is likely driven by Bitcoin’s price performance, particularly the 2025 rally past $160,000.

“Exchange-traded fund approvals have also improved access and liquidity, while growing institutional adoption has further reinforced positive sentiment,” the survey noted.

Bitcoin prices have remained volatile in recent months, trading around US$70,000 to US$75,000 in April after falling sharply from a peak of more than US$126,000 in late 2025.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency has come under pressure from geopolitical tensions and a broader risk-off sentiment, although bouts of dip-buying interest have helped support prices.

Founded in 2013, Independent Reserve has offices in Singapore and Australia. It is the first exchange to be granted a licence in Singapore.