More Singapore-listed firms keep Malaysia operations shut amid extended lockdown

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - More Singapore-listed firms are keeping their Malaysia operations closed in order to comply with the extended lockdown period, which ends on April 14.

Malaysia's two-week movement control order (MCO) was initially slated to end on March 31. On Wednesday (March 25), Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin extended the MCO to Apr 14 following the rising number of novel coronavirus cases in the country.

The companies are Astaka Holdings, Hatten Land, Spindex Industries, Nam Lee Pressed Metal Industries, CNMC Goldmine Holdings, Zico Holdings, Koda, KTMG, Allied Technologies, Mary Chia Holdings, Acesian Partners, MSM International, CFM Holdings and Eindec Corporation.

Astaka Holdings on Thursday said it would resume its operations in full as soon as the extended MCO ends. The Catalist-listed property player had closed its business premises, sales galleries and construction sites in Malaysia since March 18.

Developer Hatten Land on Thursday said its headquarters, offices and sales galleries in Malaysia will continue to be closed. Construction works for the Catalist-listed group's ongoing Malaysia projects will also cease during the extended period, subject to further extensions.

Mainboard-listed Spindex Industries disclosed that its factory in Johor Bahru will remain closed. The precision engineering manufacturer previously highlighted that the financial impact of the lockdown remains hard to ascertain but it is expected to have "substantial negative impact" on the group's fiscal 2020 performance.

Fabricated metal producer and supplier Nam Lee Pressed Metal Industries on Thursday said its factories in Johor Bahru will resume operations on Apr 15.

Furniture maker Koda on Thursday said its factories in Senai, Johor will continue to be closed. The company, which runs a retail concept store called Commune, expects to resume operations on Apr 15, barring unforeseen circumstances.

KTMG's operations at its head office, as well as its textile and apparel manufacturing facilities in Batu Pahat, Johor, will be closed during the extended period. The Catalist-listed firm has made arrangements for head-office employees to work from home where possible.

Allied Technologies on Thursday said it will continue to halt all operations in Malacca and Johor Bahru until the MCO expires, subject to further directives from the Malaysian government.

Beauty and wellness chain Mary Chia Holdings said on Thursday that its outlets in Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur will remain closed during the extended lockdown.

Catalist-listed Acesian Partners on Thursday said the extended MCO could negatively impact production and order delivery from the temporary closure of its subsidiary's factory in Johor Bahru. The firm is currently in discussion with customers affected by delays in the delivery of orders.

CFM Holdings said it will continue to stop all operations in Penang and Johor Bahru until the MCO is lifted.