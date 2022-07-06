More Singapore IPOs expected this year despite economic headwinds: Experts

SINGAPORE - The outlook for Singapore initial public offerings (IPOs) is improving, with experts expecting more firms to go public despite rising inflation and dimmer growth projections here.

Amid geopolitical tensions between China and the United States, and the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Republic has retained its reputation for being a stable market for long-term investors, experts said. Already, for the first half of the year, 10 companies listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), compared with just eight for the whole of last year.