More market volatility expected ahead
All eyes on upcoming US jobs, manufacturing data for clues to nation's growth momentum
After a volatile week when financial markets were buffeted by the crosswinds of inflation fears and hopes of a post-pandemic recovery, equity markets generally ended on a positive note.
This was despite the fact that the core personal consumption expenditures index, a key inflation indicator that the United States Federal Reserve uses to set policy, rose to 3.4 per cent last month - its highest level since April 1992.
