More companies realising lack of focus on sustainability can hit their bottom lines

SINGAPORE - Just a few years ago, some companies were under the impression that employing sustainable practices would come at a cost to business.
But more firms are now realising that the lack of sustainability is actually hitting them where it hurts the most – at their bottom lines.
Companies that neglect sustainability may face various risks and challenges that ultimately impact their financial success, including reputational damage, limited access to capital, and non-compliance with regulations.
Said Schneider Electric’s cluster president for Singapore and Brunei Yoon Young Kim: “Businesses failing to meet stringent greenhouse gas emissions measures risk facing significantly reduced business prospects.”
However, smaller companies often encounter challenges in meeting sustainability requirements, especially those that are in the business of supplying goods to larger firms, or global or European Union-based firms, which are known for their stringent greenhouse gas emissions standards, Mr Kim said.
According to a May 8 survey by Schneider Electric, 78 per cent of business leaders from small companies said that they have lost either existing or potential new business due to stringent greenhouse gas emissions demands.
The survey included over 500 senior business leaders in Singapore who are involved in leading the sustainability strategies for their organisations, which ranged from small firms to large multinational corporations across various industries.
As such, Schneider Electric is working with organisations to help firms on their sustainability journey, such as its partnership with Enterprise Singapore to launch a kickstarter decarbonisation plan for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Mr Kim said: “Despite the strong evidence indicating that decarbonising operations is now a critical business requirement, many companies still hesitate to take decisive action, often preferring to keep their options open in the hopes of securing the best available decarbonisation solutions or exploring emerging green technologies.
“However, it is crucial for companies to initiate their sustainability journeys promptly.”
Aside from losing business, companies also face the prospect of investors losing interest in them and choosing not to put money into firms that lack a focus on sustainability.
In Europe, some investors have opted to sell their stakes in firms that do not provide full or satisfactory disclosures on how sustainable they are.
In March, investors reportedly asked the owner of fashion chain Zara to make its full list of suppliers public so they can better assess any supply chain risks. The owner, Inditex, annually publishes the number of suppliers it sources from in 12 core countries, but gives no information on individual factories.
Dutch asset manager MN had also advised its clients to divest from retail chain TJX, which owns the Homesense and TK Maxx stores in areas like Europe and Australia. MN said this was because it has seen “very little improvement” on human rights due diligence in their global supply chain. The clients divested as of Jan 1.
While the situation is not as drastic in Asia, experts said that investors here are increasingly looking at sustainability metrics to make decisions on where to put their funds.
Professor Lawrence Loh, director of the Centre for Governance and Sustainability at NUS Business School, said: “The writing is on the wall, and it is not just about carbon emissions but the social side of the businesses as well. Consumers and investors will move towards such considerations when they decide whether to invest in or purchase something.”
Saxo senior sales trader Junvum Kim said that sustainability-related considerations are increasingly being weighed in the investment decision-making process. He added that there is also correlation between stocks that are in demand and their environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores.
The ESG framework is used to evaluate the sustainability and ethical impact of a company’s operations and investments.
“In the near future, we might start to see investors divesting from firms that do not show marked ESG improvements. Interestingly, stocks that have been performing this year like Nvidia, AMD and Microsoft also have high ESG scores. We might continue to see this grow in importance as a consideration for portfolio allocation,” he said.
Deloitte South-east Asia sustainability and climate leader Brian Ho noted that investors in Singapore and the region are also increasingly focusing on sector-specific ESG issues, especially in sectors vulnerable to climate risks like agriculture and palm oil.
“European investors, in particular, are known for actively engaging with companies on their ESG practices, with a significant emphasis on transparency within the supply chain,” he said.
Energy companies are also under investor scrutiny, as investors evaluate whether these companies are conducting thorough training and scanning of all suppliers and contractors to ensure ethical practices are upheld, he added.
Deloitte also conducted a survey that showed that a significant proportion of investors regularly seek out sustainability information during the investment process, he noted.
But divestment remains a last resort for investors here, who prefer to work alongside companies to urge them to become more sustainable and transparent, experts added.
Fixed income investment analyst Nicole Lim, who focuses on ESG at global investment company and asset manager Abrdn, said: “Transparency is always encouraged, as it enables investors to develop an accurate picture of a company’s sustainability profile.
“However, disclosure of backward-looking information alone often would not determine an overall investment decision. We seek to not only understand where a company is at in their sustainability journey now, but also where they will be headed towards.”
She added that divestment is not the only mechanism investors use to encourage sustainability improvements, and it is often only done as a last resort.
“ESG improvements take time, and investors who are focused on real-world change often choose to work alongside companies to support such progress,” she said.
Ms Cherine Fok, KPMG in Singapore partner, noted that Singapore’s strategic position also means it is subject to global market trends and its corporate governance standards places it at the forefront of these expectations.
She added that investors are increasingly aware of the complexities involved in achieving comprehensive ESG standards and thus are adjusting their expectations for businesses in Singapore accordingly.
“They seek substantive progress and transparency in ESG reporting, valuing genuine efforts to enhance sustainability practices over superficial compliance.”