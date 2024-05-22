More companies realising lack of focus on sustainability can hit their bottom lines

SINGAPORE - Just a few years ago, some companies were under the impression that employing sustainable practices would come at a cost to business.

But more firms are now realising that the lack of sustainability is actually hitting them where it hurts the most – at their bottom lines.

Companies that neglect sustainability may face various risks and challenges that ultimately impact their financial success, including reputational damage, limited access to capital, and non-compliance with regulations.

Said Schneider Electric’s cluster president for Singapore and Brunei Yoon Young Kim: “Businesses failing to meet stringent greenhouse gas emissions measures risk facing significantly reduced business prospects.”

However, smaller companies often encounter challenges in meeting sustainability requirements, especially those that are in the business of supplying goods to larger firms, or global or European Union-based firms, which are known for their stringent greenhouse gas emissions standards, Mr Kim said.

According to a May 8 survey by Schneider Electric, 78 per cent of business leaders from small companies said that they have lost either existing or potential new business due to stringent greenhouse gas emissions demands.

The survey included over 500 senior business leaders in Singapore who are involved in leading the sustainability strategies for their organisations, which ranged from small firms to large multinational corporations across various industries.

As such, Schneider Electric is working with organisations to help firms on their sustainability journey, such as its partnership with Enterprise Singapore to launch a kickstarter decarbonisation plan for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Mr Kim said: “Despite the strong evidence indicating that decarbonising operations is now a critical business requirement, many companies still hesitate to take decisive action, often preferring to keep their options open in the hopes of securing the best available decarbonisation solutions or exploring emerging green technologies.

“However, it is crucial for companies to initiate their sustainability journeys promptly.”

Aside from losing business, companies also face the prospect of investors losing interest in them and choosing not to put money into firms that lack a focus on sustainability.

In Europe, some investors have opted to sell their stakes in firms that do not provide full or satisfactory disclosures on how sustainable they are.

In March, investors reportedly asked the owner of fashion chain Zara to make its full list of suppliers public so they can better assess any supply chain risks. The owner, Inditex, annually publishes the number of suppliers it sources from in 12 core countries, but gives no information on individual factories.

Dutch asset manager MN had also advised its clients to divest from retail chain TJX, which owns the Homesense and TK Maxx stores in areas like Europe and Australia. MN said this was because it has seen “very little improvement” on human rights due diligence in their global supply chain. The clients divested as of Jan 1.

While the situation is not as drastic in Asia, experts said that investors here are increasingly looking at sustainability metrics to make decisions on where to put their funds.