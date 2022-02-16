Moderna to set up new subsidiary in Singapore

SINGAPORE- Biotechnology company Moderna has announced plans to set up a new subsidiary in Singapore, along with three additional ones in Malaysia, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The new subsidiaries will add to the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer's presence in the Asia-Pacific region. It currently has offices in Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

In a press release on Tuesday (Feb 15), Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said: "I am pleased to announce that Moderna will be expanding into Singapore, the biotech epicentre of Asia... the Singapore biopharma industry is witnessing an incredible period of growth.

"We are excited for Moderna to become part of that journey and to continue to leverage our mRNA platform to help solve health challenges across the Asia-Pacific region."

The statement did not say when the Singapore subsidiary will be set up, but it added that Moderna will be recruiting a team in Singapore as the company's mRNA therapeutics business grows. mRNA relies on synthetic genes that can be generated and manufactured in weeks, and produced at scale more rapidly than conventional vaccines.

Singapore offers a high number of skilled workers, government support for the sector and a business-friendly regulatory environment, Moderna said.

Singapore's attractiveness has also caught the eyes of other vaccine makers.

In May last year, vaccine maker BioNTech, which has partnered Pfizer on its Covid-19 shot, said it would be designating Singapore as its regional headquarters for South-east Asia and would set up an mRNA manufacturing facility here.

In April last year, pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur said it is investing €400 million (S$611 million) over five years to build a vaccine production centre in the Republic. Construction was slated to start last year and the factory is expected to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2026.

Moderna said it currently has a presence in twelve markets globally. Its Covid-19 vaccine has also been approved in more than 70 markets, including at least 19 in Asia-Pacific.

It also added that it is planning to develop an annual booster vaccine that can cover multiple viruses, including Covid-19 and influenza.