Mitsubishi, Keppel to study use of hydrogen to power data centres

Keppel Data Centres Holding and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific will explore the viability of a hydrogen-powered, tri-generation plant concept for data centres here.

They will study how data centres supported by such plants can "meet the expanding needs of the digital economy in a safe, reliable and environmentally friendly manner", they said yesterday.

The firms will also explore the production of hydrogen fuel for the plants using a carbon-neutral steam methane reforming process.

One project that might benefit from the concept is a floating data centre park here which Keppel Data Centres is pursuing.

In April, the company signed an agreement with Toll Group to study the feasibility of developing a near-shore facility at the latter's Loyang Offshore Supply Base.

It also signed a memorandum of understanding with Royal Vopak to study the commercial viability of establishing liquefied natural gas and hydrogen infrastructure for power and cooling plants that will form part of the development at the supply base.

The exploration of hydrogen infrastructure is part of Keppel Data Centres' efforts towards decarbonising its operations.

The combustion of hydrogen does not produce greenhouse gas emissions and data centres supported by a tri-generation plant - one producing heat, power and cooling - can reduce their reliance on the national grid, it said.

THE BUSINESS TIMES