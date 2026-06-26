Microsoft raises Xbox prices for third time in 13 months

The ongoing component shortage shows no signs of easing and has also cast uncertainty around Microsoft’s next-generation console, currently referred to as Project Helix.

New York – Microsoft announced a third substantial price increase for the company’s current-generation Xbox video-game consoles in a glaring example of the component shortage crisis that has universally driven up the cost of consumer tech products.

Starting Aug 1, Xbox consoles will increase by US$100 (S$130) for models with 512 gigabytes of storage and US$150 for 1 terabyte versions. Microsoft is also phasing out its previous highest storage tier of 2 terabytes.

“We hoped another price increase would not be necessary, and we have spent the last several months working with suppliers on options,” the company wrote on its Xbox news blog on June 25. “Unfortunately, console storage and memory prices have increased by more than 2.5x and we expect another doubling by the fall of 2027.”

Microsoft said that unlike other consumer products, game consoles are typically sold for less than they cost to make.

Earlier on June 25, Apple hiked prices across most of its products (but not the iPhone line), attributing the changes to unprecedented demand for memory, solid state drives and other components that are being snapped up by artificial intelligence companies.

Gaming hardware in particular has been rocked by price increases over the last two years. Microsoft first hiked the cost of its Xbox Series X and Series S consoles in May 2025, then again last October.

Under the new pricing, the regular Xbox Series X will sell for US$800, a jump of US$300 compared to its original cost in 2020. Sony Group has also raised its PlayStation pricing more than once, and Nintendo’s Switch 2 will be bumped to a higher US$500 suggested retail price in September.

On June 22, Valve Corp. announced that its long-anticipated Steam Machine console would cost over US$1,000, acknowledging that the price it had originally planned to sell the product for was “no longer viable.”

Microsoft has trailed rivals Sony and Nintendo in gaming hardware sales and revenue over the last decade. Microsoft Gaming chief executive officer Asha Sharma, who was thrust into the top job in February, is planning an overhaul and major job cuts across the unit to help get the business on a better trajectory.

Sharma told Xbox employees in an email earlier in June that by the 2027 holiday season, she expects the company to be paying five times as much for storage and memory components as it did in 2024.

The ongoing component shortage shows no signs of easing and has cast uncertainty around Microsoft’s next-generation console, currently referred to as Project Helix, and when it might reach consumers.

“We are working very hard to rethink everything that we can about Helix, which is a console we are committed to shipping,” Xbox chief strategy officer Matthew Ball said in an interview earlier in June.

Among other moves, Sharma has tried to win back enthusiasm among gamers by making Xbox-exclusive titles a priority again, but the consoles that play those games are now more expensive than ever.

In its blog post, Microsoft said it has taken steps to reduce the sticker shock. These include buy now, pay later programs for Xbox consoles at its own stores and interest-free financing plans at Amazon.com. The company is also working with retailers on new programmes to sell used consoles at lower prices. BLOOMBERG