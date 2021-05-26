Metro's half-year net profit surges 50.5% to $17m

Metro Holdings yesterday posted a 50.5 per cent surge in net profit to $17 million for the second half of the year ended March 31, up from $11.3 million in the same period last year.

The bottom-line growth came even as the property investment and retail group's revenue for the period fell 25.7 per cent to $60.6 million, from $81.5 million, largely due to lower contributions from its property segment and the impact from Covid-19.

Earnings per share stood at 4.4 cents for the full year ended March 31, up from 3.9 cents a year ago, according to Metro's financial results.

However, Metro saw a fair-value gain on investment property this half compared with a significant loss last year. Also, the loss from the share of associates' results, net of tax, more than halved from last year, contributing towards the increased net profit.

The retail segment inched up 0.7 per cent in revenue to $47.5 million in the second half of FY2021.

Segment results registered a marginal profit of $300,000 in the second half of the year, after including rental rebates granted by landlords, property tax rebates and government support totalling $3.1 million.

A year ago, it posted a profit of $10.3 million in the second half of FY2020 that included a divestment gain of $10.6 million from the disposal of the group's 50 per cent equity interest in its associate in Indonesia.

Excluding the divestment gain, Metro recorded segment loss of $300,000 in those six months.

Revenue for the group's property division plunged 61.8 per cent to $13.1 million in the second half of FY2021, pushed down by lower revenue recognition from the sale of property rights of its residential development properties in Bekasi and Bintaro, Jakarta because of the pandemic.

Totalling up an ordinary final dividend of two cents and a special dividend of 0.25 cent, a final cash dividend of 2.25 cents per share was proposed for the full year.

This is up from the final dividend of two cents per share recommended a year ago. The date payable will be announced later.

For the full year ended March 31, net profit was up 14 per cent to $36.8 million, while revenue dropped 53.7 per cent to $97.3 million.

The counter rose 6.08 per cent to 78.5 cents when the market closed yesterday, after Metro released its financial results.

THE BUSINESS TIMES