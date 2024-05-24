Metro H2 profit drops 23% to $6.4 million

SINGAPORE - Metro Holdings’ net profit for the half year ended March was down 23 per cent to $6.4 million, from $8.3 million a year ago.

This was despite a 3.8 per cent rise in revenue of $65.7 million for the period, reported the mainboard-listed property investment and development group on May 24.

Earnings per share stood at $0.008 for the half year, down from $0.01 in the corresponding year-ago period.

Share of profit of joint ventures registered a loss of $3.9 million in the second half year, as compared to a share of joint venture’s gain of $20.4 million in H2 FY2023. This was mainly due to the group’s share of higher revaluation losses from the investment properties and lower operating profit.

Revenue from the property division for the period decreased to $5.9 million from $6.7 million a year ago, led by lower revenue from GIE Tower, Guangzhou, said the company.

For the full year, net profit was down 42.1 per cent to $14.6 million from $25.3 million in FY2023 on the back of a 1.1 per cent decline in revenue of $115.9 million.

This was due to higher finance cost, share of the loss from associate Top Spring International Holdings, lower profits generated by its China properties and by the retail division.

“During FY2024, the group’s property division was negatively impacted by the high interest rate environment where it recorded higher finance cost by $4.1 million and higher net fair value losses from the revaluation of investment properties by $23.0 million, as well as lower operating profits by $8.7 million from the properties in the United Kingdom and Australia,” Metro said.

Continued headwinds in China’s property market has resulted in a higher loss from its associate Top Spring by $30.8 million, as well as lower profits generated by the group’s China properties.

This was on top of a lower profit by the group’s retail division, attributable to lower gross margins and increased costs amid a highly competitive trading environment.

Metro chairman Winston Choo noted that while Metro’s profit has been impacted by prevailing market headwinds, its resilience stems from maintaining a diversified portfolio across asset classes and geographical regions to better navigate the uncertainties.

“Our balance sheet remains healthy and we will proactively manage our existing investment portfolio for optimal returns,” Mr Choo added.

A final dividend of $0.02 per share was proposed for the year, down from the $0.0225 final dividend with special dividend the year before. This represents a payout ratio of 113.8 per cent. The date payable will be announced later.

Shares of Metro closed on May 23 flat at $0.485. THE BUSINESS TIMES