Meta to acquire Singapore-based AI start-up Manus

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Manus, which was founded in China before moving to Singapore, sells an AI agent to businesses via a subscription service.

San Francisco - Meta Platforms has agreed to acquire Singapore-based AI start-up Manus, adding a popular artificial intelligence agent as the tech giant works to build a business around its massive AI investment.

Manus, which had an annual revenue run rate of US$125 million (S$160.6 million) earlier in 2025, sells an AI agent to businesses via a subscription service, which could give Meta a more immediate return on some of its AI investment. No financial terms were disclosed.

Manus was founded in China before moving to Singapore. Its Chinese parent - Beijing Butterfly Effect Technology - raised money earlier in 2025 at close to a US$500 million valuation in an investment round led by US venture capital firm Benchmark. Benchmark was criticized at the time by lawmakers and other venture investors for backing an AI company with ties to China.

Manus released its AI agent earlier in 2025, claiming that its performance surpasses that of OpenAI’s AI agent, DeepResearch. It can complete a handful of general tasks, including screening resumes, creating trip itineraries and analysing stocks in response to basic instructions. Manus has marketed its product by completing dozens of tasks for users on X for free.

Meta has an AI chatbot, Meta AI, which is available through the company’s social media and messaging platforms – Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – in addition to its AI glasses.

Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg has made AI his company’s top priority, and is spending billions to hire researchers, build data centres and develop new models.

It is spending aggressively to compete in the AI race against rivals like OpenAI, Alphabet’s Google and Microsoft. Mr Zuckerberg has pledged to spend US$600 billion on US infrastructure projects over the next three years, many of them expected to be AI-related.

The company has also hired an expensive team of researchers to develop a new state-of-the-art AI model it plans to debut next spring, and has faced some skepticism from investors who worry that Meta’s spending won’t result in meaningful revenue any time soon.

Meta is acquiring the technology and leadership group from Manus, though the company’s didn’t say where the new team will sit within the organisation. Meta’s chief AI officer, Alexandr Wang, joined the company earlier this summer as part of a high-profile investment into his start-up, Scale AI.

Meta, in a statement on Dec 29, said it will continue to operate and sell Manus’ service as well as integrate it into the company’s products. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS