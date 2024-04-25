Meta profits soar but costs of AI cause worry

SAN FRANCISCO – Facebook-owner Meta on April 24 said its quarterly profits soared last quarter, but worries about the cost of artificial intelligence (AI) saw its share price take a hit on Wall Street.

The company founded by Mr Mark Zuckerberg said that net profit in the January to March period rose to US$12.4 billion (S$16.9 billion) with total revenue, mainly from selling ads, up an impressive 27 per cent, at US$36.5 billion.

“We estimate that more than 3.2 billion people use at least one of our apps each day and we’re seeing healthy growth in the US,” Mr Zuckerberg, who is also chief executive officer, told analysts on an investor call.

According to analyst Debra Williamson of Sonata Insights, Meta’s growth is due in particular to its sophisticated advertising tools and the success of Reels, the algorithm-fuelled short videos to be scrolled through in succession, copied from TikTok.

In another potential boost to its business, by the end of 2024, Meta could also start selling advertising on Threads, its text message platform similar to X.

With ads on Threads, “advertisers who are looking to reach audiences during real-time moments will finally have a viable alternative to X”, said Forrester vice-president Mike Proulx.

The rise in sales and profit continued Meta’s rebound of 2023, which came thanks to drastic cost-cutting, including massive layoffs in what Mr Zuckerberg dubbed the “year of efficiency” that saw tens of thousands of employees let go after a miserable 2022.

Meta said its global workforce now stood at 69,329, slightly more than last quarter, but down from a peak of more than 87,000 employees in 2022.

‘Several years’ to build leading AI

The company ended 2023 with record revenues and since then its share price has been soaring on Wall Street, thanks in particular to enthusiasm for AI with its stock almost tripling in 2023, and up another 40 per cent in 2024.

But shares for Meta were down nearly 17 per cent in after hours trading on April 24, with investors concerned by signs that expenditure was creeping back up.

Because of investments in AI, Meta said it anticipated full year 2024 capital expenditures will be in the range of US$35 billion to $40 billion, increased from a prior range of US$30 billion to US$37 billion.

Mr Zuckerberg urged investors to be patient as his company made its move into AI, acknowledging that unrolling new products before they made money had “historically seen a lot of volatility in our stock”.

“Building a leading AI will... be a larger undertaking than the other experiences we’ve added to our apps and this is likely going to take several years,” he added.

Last week, Mr Zuckerberg unveiled the latest version of Meta AI, which is now being deployed as a beefed up smart assistant across its apps, which include Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook.

Meta’s latest technology is being rolled out in more than a dozen English-speaking countries, including Australia, Canada, Singapore and the US.