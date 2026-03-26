Meta cutting several hundred jobs amid record AI spending: Sources

DENVER – Meta Platforms is cutting several hundred jobs as part of a restructuring effort that is impacting several teams at the company, including sales, recruiting and the Reality Labs hardware division.

The layoffs will affect employees both in the United States and other international markets, according to a person familiar with the matter. Some of the personnel impacted will be offered other jobs, or a chance to move to another location to stay at the company, the person said.

Some members of Meta’s Reality Labs division were asked to work remotely on March 25 in preparation for the cuts, according to two people familiar with the announcement.

“Teams across Meta regularly restructure or implement changes to ensure they’re in the best position to achieve their goals,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. “Where possible, we are finding other opportunities for employees whose positions may be impacted.”

The cuts will impact fewer than 1,000 total employees, according to a person familiar with the matter. Meta had about 79,000 employees worldwide at the start of 2026.

Meta has been one of the tech industry’s most aggressive spenders when it comes to artificial intelligence. The company projected record capital expenditures in 2026 – as much as US$135 billion (S$173 billion) – and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said that Meta will spend US$600 billion on US infrastructure projects by 2028. Mr Zuckerberg previously discussed how AI will disrupt the company’s workflows, and engineers at the company are already using AI agents to help with coding and other projects.

Meta has already trimmed its ranks in 2026 . Reality Labs, the internal division developing futuristic hardware like AI glasses and virtual reality headsets, cut more than 1,000 people in January as the company pushed more resources towards AI wearables and away from some of its products for the virtual world, known as the metaverse. BLOOMBERG