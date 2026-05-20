The latest round of cuts is expected to hit Meta’s engineering and product teams in particular and additional layoffs could come later in 2026, said sources.

- Meta is alerting thousands of employees that they are being laid off, part of a restructuring aimed at improving efficiency and reducing costs as the company invests heavily in artificial intelligence.

The axe started to fall in Singapore, where at 4am local time on May 20, e-mails went out to workers who were being laid off. Employees in Britain, the US and elsewhere will be notified early morning on the same day in their respective time zones.

Staff are being encouraged to work from home while the company cuts roughly 8,000 roles around the globe.

This latest round of cuts is expected to hit Meta’s engineering and product teams in particular, and additional layoffs could come later in 2026, said people familiar with the company’s plans, who asked not to be named as the information is not public.

In the memo circulated on May 18, Meta announced that some 7,000 workers have also been reassigned to newly formed teams that are focused on AI initiatives, including products and agents. The company, which has committed well in excess of US$100 billion (S$128 billion) to AI capital expenditures in 2026, had just under 80,000 employees at the end of March, ahead of the reassignments and layoffs.

“We’re now at the stage where many orgs can operate with a flatter structure with smaller teams of pods/cohorts that can move faster and with more ownership,” Meta’s head of people Janelle Gale said in the memo, which was reviewed by Bloomberg News. “We believe this will make us more productive and make the work more rewarding.”

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has made AI the company’s top priority, committing all resources to keeping pace with rivals like Alphabet’s Google and OpenAI. That has led to changes to Meta’s workforce and the way it operates.

The company has gone through waves of layoffs over recent years, as Mr Zuckerberg has pushed for increased efficiency. He has encouraged engineers to use AI agents to assist with coding and other tasks, outlined plans to track employees’ devices to improve the technology, and spent time coding his own AI-powered assistant to handle some of his CEO duties, like soliciting employee feedback.

These changes have left Meta employees both frustrated and anxious. More than a thousand have signed a petition addressed to Mr Zuckerberg and other leaders of the company demanding that it refrain from collecting their data from devices – which can be as granular as gathering keystrokes, mouse movements and screen content – in the effort to train AI. Others have taken to social media to post about how the threat of layoffs has impacted their work and morale.

Meta’s aggressive spending on AI has caused concern among investors, who worry that the company’s investment may not ultimately pay off. While Meta has framed the layoffs as an opportunity to “offset” the cost of some of its major AI investments, analysts at Evercore estimate the cuts will generate only about US$3 billion in savings.

That is just a small portion of Meta’s projected capital expenditures in 2026, which could hit US$145 billion, and the additional hundreds of billions that the company anticipates spending on AI infrastructure before the end of the decade. BLOOMBERG