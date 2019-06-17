Mercurius to buy 50% stake in Thai property developer, jointly develop Phuket resort

SINGAPORE - Mercurius Capital Investment is looking to acquire half of a Thai private property developer, Grand Bay Hotel, for more than 310 million baht ($13.6 million), as well as jointly develop a resort in Phuket, Thailand.

The Catalist-listed firm said in a bourse filing on Monday (June 17) morning that it will buy a 50 per cent stake in Grand Bay from Thailand-listed real estate developer Apex Development.

For the acquisition, Mercurius will pay some 360 million baht plus half of the total construction and development costs for the Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay Resort.

The purchase price will be paid in four instalments, with the final instalment to be paid by Aug 30. The price was arrived at following arm's length negotiations between Mercurius and Apex.

Mercurius will conduct private placement exercise(s) and public offerings to fund the acquisition.

On Sunday, it proposed a $6 million share placement to 12 individuals, including existing shareholders. Part of the net proceeds raised from the placement will be used to fund the Grand Bay purchase.

Mercurius will also jointly develop the Phuket resort project with Grand Bay as the joint-venture (JV) vehicle. Upon completion, the resort will be operated by Starwood Asia Pacific Hotels & Resorts or its affiliates.

The Sheraton resort is part of an integrated development that also comprises residential properties, which are not part of the JV. Both companies will negotiate the option of bulk purchase by Mercurius for the remaining residential units of this development from Apex.

Grand Bay owns land parcels at Ao Po, Phuket, held under the land title deeds 23710, 23711, 54006, 52371, 57204, and 33561, and measuring about 35.31 rai, or 56,496 square metres.

The land parcels are mortgaged to KTB Securities (Thailand) for 800 million baht in credit facilities extended to Apex.

The fair value of the parcels was 564.96 million baht as at Aug 30, 2018.

Grand Bay is 99.99 per cent-held by Apex, with the remaining 0.01 per cent owned by two individuals - Apex's chairman and chief executive officer, as well as a director of Apex.

Grand Bay's net loss was 600,000 baht for the fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2018, while its net book value and net tangible assets value each amounted to 343.3 million baht for FY2018.

On June 12, Mercurius and Apex also agreed in principle that they are interested in forming JVs for two mixed-use development projects at Yao Beach in Krabi, Thailand - the Club Med Krabi Resort and Residences, and the Sheraton Krabi Yao Beach Resort and Residences.

Apex was introduced to Mercurius by Dennis Ng Kok Kee, who owns business consultancy firm Treasure Pte Ltd. Mr Ng will be paid a commission in the form of shares in Mercurius, and Mercurius is still negotiating with him on the amount of the commission.

Mr Ng is also one of the placees of the $6 million placement announced on Sunday, whereby he will subscribe for 12.5 million placement shares for a total of $500,000.

On Monday morning, the company requested for its trading halt to be lifted.

Mercurius shares last traded on June 11 at 4.2 cents.