Meituan Dianping CEO's wealth surges to $14.6b

SHANGHAI • Meituan Dianping founder and chief executive officer Wang Xing's fortune has nearly doubled since his company emerged from the depths of China's Covid-19 lockdown, cementing his place among a generation of the country's most prominent technology entrepreneurs.

Meituan's stock rose 10.4 per cent on Tuesday after it reported better-than-expected revenue, driving its market value past US$100 billion (S$142 billion) for the first time and stoking hopes that the world's largest meal delivery business will bounce back as China regains its footing.