MAS to offer gold vaulting services for foreign central banks from October

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The Singapore Exchange will establish an over-the-counter gold clearing system by the end of 2026.

SINGAPORE – Foreign central banks and sovereign entities will be able to store their gold reserves with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) from October, as Singapore strengthens its position as a regional hub for gold trading and storage.

This will complement the Republic’s commercial vaulting capacity, which exceeds 2,000 tonnes and serves market participants such as bullion banks, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said on June 15 at the Asia-Pacific Precious Metals Conference held at Shangri-La Hotel.

Beyond secure storage, some foreign central banks and sovereign entities may also be keen to actively manage their gold holdings.

MAS will therefore extend gold accounts to a select group of Singapore-based bullion banks, enabling them to better provide gold-related services and liquidity to these entities. MAS did not name these banks.

Gan said: “This strengthens Singapore’s proposition as a jurisdiction where reserve assets can be securely held, actively managed and connected to wider market liquidity during Asian trading hours.”

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong speaking at the Asia-Pacific Precious Metals Conference at Shangri-La Hotel on June 15. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

He also announced several initiatives aimed at strengthening Singapore’s role in the global gold market.

Among them, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) will establish an over-the-counter gold clearing system by the end of 2026, with interbank trading expected to build up from 2027.

“By streamlining trade processing, enhancing transparency and supporting more efficient clearing and settlement, it will give market participants greater confidence to transact in Singapore,” said Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry.

“It will support both large bars and kilobars, enabling standardised settlement during Asian trading hours.”

Large bars refer to 400 troy ounce, or about 12.4kg, in gold bars – the standard for institutional trading and settlement in London.

The kilobar, or 1kg bar, is the preferred standard in Asian markets and is accepted for delivery in Comex (Commodity Exchange) gold futures contracts in the United States.

Six banks – DBS, Deutsche Bank, ICBC Standard Bank, JPMorgan, OCBC and UOB – will participate as clearing members and help develop the local gold market.

Gan noted that gold trading, liquidity and price discovery remain concentrated in established global centres like London and New York.

This creates a “practical gap” in the Asian time zone, where market participants are seeking more efficient ways to access liquidity, manage risk and settle transactions during Asian trading hours.

“We are not seeking to replace established centres of gold trading and liquidity. Instead, Singapore can serve as a trusted node in the global gold ecosystem, connecting regional demand with global liquidity and supporting market activity during Asian hours,” said Gan.

Meanwhile, MAS will remove the current 5 per cent cap on physical investment precious metals under tax incentive schemes for funds.

This will allow eligible funds and family offices to diversify their portfolios more flexibly and support greater capital deployment into physical gold in Singapore, said Gan, who added that MAS will provide further details by September.

SGX is also exploring a physically deliverable gold futures contract, while banks are studying the use of tokenised gold within the local market, including through collaboration on the Gold Bar Integrity initiative by the World Gold Council and the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA).

The Gold Bar Integrity programme is a digital initiative that uses blockchain technology and artificial intelligence to monitor gold moving through the global supply chain.

Gan said: “These initiatives will complement the over-the-counter gold market and support a broader range of investment and hedging needs. Over time, this can deepen liquidity, strengthen price discovery and improve the efficiency of gold as a tradable financial asset.”

He added that the Government is working to align Singapore’s market practices with relevant global standards.

These include standards under LBMA’s Good Delivery framework, the global benchmark for the quality and authenticity of large gold bars, as well as delivery and settlement standards adopted by major exchanges such as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and Shanghai Gold Exchange for kilobars.

Gan said: “Such alignment will reduce friction for participants operating across markets, while preserving flexibility to accommodate differences in market structures.

“Banks and market intermediaries will also play an important role in bridging these markets through products and services that allow participants to transact efficiently across locations and bar formats.”

He added that Singapore’s “value proposition” rests on two key strengths: connectivity and trust.

The Republic’s financial centre is deeply connected to global markets and anchored by strong institutions operating within a robust and progressive regulatory framework.

“Our initiatives will broaden Singapore’s marketplace, so that institutions and companies can manage investments for the long term, preserve value and transact with confidence,” said Gan.