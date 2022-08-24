MAS fines Noble Group $12.6m for misleading disclosures

SINGAPORE - Noble Group has been fined by Singapore authorities after a nearly four-year investigation.

The company was Asia's largest commodity trader before its collapse and restructuring amid accusations of improper accounting and billions of dollars in losses.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) imposed a civil penalty against the company of $12.6 million for publishing misleading information in its financial statements in a breach of the Securities and Futures Act, it said on Wednesday (Aug 24) in a joint statement with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) and the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD).

In addition, Acra issued "stern warnings" to two former directors of its subsidiary Noble Resources International (NRI) for failing to prepare and table annual financial statements that complied with local accounting standards in a breach of the Companies Act.

The Public Accountants Oversight Committee, which administers Acra's Practice Monitoring Programme under the Accountants Act, has also issued orders against the auditors of NRI from Ernst and Young in relation to the financial statements for the financial years ended December 2012 to December 2016.

The joint investigations, which commenced in November 2018, revealed that NGL and NRI had applied an incorrect accounting treatment to some marketing agreements with mine owners and coal producers by classifying them as financial instruments instead of service contracts.

This inflated NGL's and NRI's reported profits and net assets, the statement said, NGL's publication of materially misleading financial statements from 2016 to 2018 were likely to have induced the sale or purchase by investors of NGL's securities listed on the Singapore Exchange.

Assistant chief executive of ACRA, Ms Kuldip Gill, said: "Acra expects financial statements to reflect a true and fair view of the financial position and performance of the company.

"Acra will continue to enforce accounting standards and take those involved in the financial reporting chain to task for unreliable information and/or non-compliance with the prescribed accounting and auditing standards."

Ms Loo Siew Yee, MAS's assistant managing director for policy, payments and financial crime, said materially false or misleading statements by listed entities have no place in Singapore's capital markets.

"If left unchecked, they will erode investors' trust in the quality of information released by issuers, and have an adverse impact on the integrity of our capital markets. The present action demonstrates that MAS takes breaches of disclosure obligations seriously and will take firm action against persons found to have fallen short," she said.