SINGAPORE - The market continued to be turbulent last week amid crosswinds of news flows that included blowout January US jobs numbers, a meltdown in Facebook parent Meta's shares and increasing concerns about rising wage costs.

The biggest market news of the week was the 26 per cent plunge in Meta - which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp - that wiped out well over US$200 billion (S$269 billion) from its market cap within a day.