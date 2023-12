Conviction that central bank rate hikes are over spurred a massive increase in risk appetite last week, fuelling the strongest stock market rally since 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial index surged past the key 30,000-point level, while more significantly, the broad-based S&P 500 index rose to its highest levels since March 2022 and appears on target for new all-time highs at 5,000 points within months.