Market rout extends in Asia after US stocks dive 12%

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - The stomach-turning ride in global financial markets showed no signs of easing in Asia on Tuesday (March 17) after US stocks plunged the most since 1987, with US President Donald Trump warning that the economic disruption from the coronavirus could last into summer.

Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened down 3 per cent, extending global plunges as interest rate cuts and fresh stimulus by central banks failed to dampen fears over the pandemic.

South Korea's Kospi index sank 4.3 per cent after markets opened.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.3 per cent, paring a 1 per cent jump earlier, after the Reserve Bank of Australia pumped A$8.8 billion (S$7.65 billion) into the financial system through regular repurchase agreements, well above its original intention of A$2.06 billion.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.5 per cent as of 7:13am in Tokyo.

Central bank stimulus around the world failed to mollify investors worried about the damage the coronavirus is inflicting on economies.

Nikkei 225 futures tumbled 4.2 per cent in Singapore. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 contracts dropped 4.1 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index futures fell 2 per cent.

The Japanese yen traded at 105.94 per US dollar after strengthening 1.7 per cent.

"This is different. The thing that is scarier about it is you've never been in a scenario where you shut down the entire economy," said Steve Chiavarone, a portfolio manager with Federated Investors. "You get a sense in your stomach that we don't know how to price this and that markets could fall more.

Central bank stimulus around the world failed to mollify investors worried about the damage the coronavirus is inflicting on economies. The Federal Reserve and other central banks have dramatically stepped up efforts to stabilize capital markets and liquidity, yet the moves have so far failed to boost sentiment or improve the rapidly deteriorating economic outlook. An International Monetary Fund pledge to mobilize its US$1 trillion in lending capacity also had little impact in markets.

Investors continue to clamour for massive spending packages by governments around the world to offset the pain from closures of schools, restaurants, cinemas and sporting events. Companies around the world have scaled back activity to accommodate government demands to limit social interaction.

In the latest attempts to stem the spread of the virus, Trump said Americans should avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people and stop eating out at restaurants and bars. The San Francisco Bay Area is requiring people to stay home except for essential needs. Canada shut its border to most foreigners as cases worldwide top 169,000 worldwide and deaths exceed 6,600.

Safe haven Treasuries rallied. The yield on two-year Treasuries sank 13 basis points to 0.36 per cent. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 24 basis points to 0.72 per cent.

In Asia on Tuesday, West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7 per cent to US$28.90 a barrel after plunging 9.6 per cent under US$29 a barrel in New York.

Gold was little changed at US$1,510 an ounce.