Marine fuel quality issues more common during war, high-price periods

When oil prices are high, some trading firms may be inclined to use cheaper solutions to help bolster bottom lines. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Marine fuel quality issues are more common during periods of high oil prices or regional conflicts, according to data from Veritas Petroleum Services (VPS), one of the world's largest international marine fuel testing firms.

Captain Rahul Choudhuri, the company's managing director for Asia and the Middle East, told The Straits Times that marine fuel quality problems became more common after the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, adding that prior to the eight-year conflict between the two oil producers, fuel quality issues were actually a rare occurrence.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top