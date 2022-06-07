Marine fuel quality issues more common during war, high-price periods

SINGAPORE - Marine fuel quality issues are more common during periods of high oil prices or regional conflicts, according to data from Veritas Petroleum Services (VPS), one of the world's largest international marine fuel testing firms.

Captain Rahul Choudhuri, the company's managing director for Asia and the Middle East, told The Straits Times that marine fuel quality problems became more common after the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, adding that prior to the eight-year conflict between the two oil producers, fuel quality issues were actually a rare occurrence.