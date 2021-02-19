Mapletree wins $139.3m land tender, to develop its first data centre in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Mapletree Investments on Friday (Feb 19) said it has acquired an approximately 4,000 square metre (sq m) industrial site in new territories, Hong Kong for HK$813 million (S$139.3 million), and plans to develop a data centre on the land.

The data centre, estimated to be completed by 2023 with a maximum gross floor area of 20,140 sq m, will mark the real estate company's foray into data centres in Hong Kong.

Mapletree said the proposed development, located in Fanling, has potential to deliver up to 50 megavolt amperes of building power, being connected to CLP Group's 132 kilovolt supply network.

According to the press statement, the development can be leased to an end user or data centre operator upon completion.

"We are excited about winning this development land parcel," said Wong Mun Hoong, Mapletree's regional chief executive officer for Australia & North Asia.

"Hong Kong SAR stands out as an attractive location for data centres with its advanced telecommunications infrastructure, reliable power supply at reasonable cost, limited climate risks as well as strong demand from local corporations for cloud services."

The site is about six kilometres away from Luohu and close to interconnection points Man Kam To and Lok Ma Chau, providing a "strong network connectivity to major cities in mainland China for speedy and reliable cross-border communications".

The acquisition is the group's 11th asset in Hong Kong, on top of nine logistics properties held by Mapletree Logistics Trust and one held by Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust.