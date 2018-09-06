Mapletree Industrial Trust sets up $2b euro medium term notes

SINGAPORE - Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT) has launched a $2 billion euro medium term note programme, with DBS Bank and OCBC Bank as joint arrangers and dealers.

Under the programme, issuers Mapletree Industrial Trust Treasury Company and DBS Trustee may issue notes or perpetual securities denominated in any currency as agreed between the dealer of the particular series or tranche of securities.

Net proceeds from the programme will be used by MIT and its subsidiaries for general corporate purposes, the trust announced late on Wednesday (Sept 5).

MIT closed flat on Wednesday at $2.01.