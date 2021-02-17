Malaysia's regulator, stock exchange announce temporary reliefs for listed firms

Malaysia's Securities Commission and Bursa Malaysia announced temporary relief measures for listed companies.
Malaysia's Securities Commission and Bursa Malaysia announced temporary relief measures for listed companies.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia's Securities Commission and Bursa Malaysia announced on Wednesday (Feb 17) temporary relief measures for listed companies.

The securities regulator and stock exchange will allow listed companies a one-month extension for issuing quarterly financial statements and annual reports.

Listed firms with unsatisfactory financial conditions and inadequate levels of operations will be granted more time to reassess their financial situation before making the requisite announcements.

More on this topic

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 