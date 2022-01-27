From Our Tampines Hub to The Dubai Mall: How Singapore firm is making an impact with purposeful designs

When the Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay was completed in 2002, Singapore was recovering from a recession that had hit a year earlier. Similarly, when The Dubai Mall opened in 2008, the world was reeling from the impact of the global financial crisis. Having survived these periods of economic turbulence, the firm responsible for designing both landmarks says it is now driving a "transformation" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

DP Architects (DPA) normally does most of its work overseas, from the aforementioned The Dubai Mall – a 550,000-sq m complex it considers its most iconic international project – and China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City to Bonnevaux Centre for Peace in France. But in 2020, pandemic disruptions pushed down the international projects in its portfolio. Instead of hunkering down, the firm took advantage of the global construction lull to drive a digital strategy to boost performance and give birth to green shoots.

Helming the change at one of Singapore’s biggest and most internationally successful architectural firms is Mr Seah Chee Huang, who became CEO in February 2021. At DPA’s office in Marina Square, he sat down for this interview and added that he had just concluded a meeting to discuss work for a potential big-scale project in China.

International success

DPA counts its China team – close to 150 in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou – as its second biggest after Singapore. The firm’s growth in China took off in the late 1990s, says Mr Seah, after the “lessons learnt” during its first foray there in the 1980s.

“It was a lot more strategic [in the 1990s], partnering with Singapore developers who were developing projects, or who had projects in China,” explains the CEO. “That helped us establish that first level of trust.”

To smoothen the execution of its expansion plans in China as well as other countries, the firm also seeks assistance from government agencies like Enterprise Singapore (ESG) – chiefly, for insights and understanding of local political, economic and business conditions in overseas markets. Support in identifying suitable business partners and setting up overseas outposts is also rendered.

“ESG has been invaluable in helping us to start off on the right foot in foreign contexts,” says Mr Seah.