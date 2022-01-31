Macau Legend plunges 30% after CEO arrested in junket clampdown

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Shares of Macau Legend Development fell by a record after the firm's chief executive was arrested on money-laundering charges, in further sign of clampdown in the world's largest gaming market.

The stock slumped as much as 30 per cent on Monday (Jan 31) following the news. A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of casino shares declined as much as 1.4 per cent, with Galaxy Entertainment Group and Wynn Macau each falling more than 2 per cent.

Macau Legend said in an earlier statement that CEO Chan Weng Lin has been detained by police. Mr Chan is also chairman of the city's second-biggest junket operator Tak Chun Group.

Analysts said the arrests herald a new era of zero tolerance of the promotion of gambling in China, where all forms of gambling are illegal, and officials seek to cut off outflows of funds.

Junket operators have traditionally offered easy credit for mainland Chinese high rollers who play in Beijing-ruled Macau's casinos and collect on their debts using underground financing channels, executives say.

The arrests announced on Sunday come two months after Macau authorities arrested the high-profile head of Suncity junket, Alvin Chau.

Now nearly non-existent, the opaque VIP industry made up more than two-thirds of Macau's gambling revenue until just a few years ago, official data shows.

Police said the arrests were linked to the Suncity case in November last year as the two groups worked together, engaging in "illicit and criminal activities".

Suncity and Tak Chun had been the top two junket firms in Macau, employing thousands, but data from Macau's gambling regulator shows the number of licensed junkets has shrunk 46 per cent over the past 12 months.

Macau's VIP industry had fallen to a quarter of overall gaming revenue in the last quarter of 2021, with the junket business constricted by China's crackdown on capital outflows and coronavirus curbs on travel, official data showed.