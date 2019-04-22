M1 to delist on April 24

SINGAPORE - Telco M1 on Monday (April 22) said it will delist from the Singapore bourse with effect from 9am on Wednesday (April 24).

This comes after the completion of the acquisition by Konnectivity, a Keppel Corp-led joint venture with Singapore Press Holdings, which publishes The Straits Times.

Konnectivity owns about 94.55 per cent of the telco after a voluntary unconditional general offer closed on March 18.

Earlier this month, Konnectivity also noted that it will buy all the remaining M1 shares it does not own at $2.06 each.

As at 11.20am on Monday, M1 shares were trading flat at $2.05.