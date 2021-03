SINGAPORE - A multimillion-dollar Pagani Huayra supercar owned by beleaguered businessman Ng Yu Zhi was among the $100 million worth of assets seized by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), The Straits Times understands.

Ng, the 33-year-old director of Envy Asset Management and Envy Global Trading, was charged last week with two counts of cheating fund management firm Envysion Wealth Management and its chief executive, Ms Shim Wai Han, of at least $48 million.