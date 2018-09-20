Lum Chang says $26.5m of notes offered for early exchange; invite ends at noon on Sept 21

SINGAPORE - Construction and property developer Lum Chang announced on Thursday (Sept 20) that $26.5 million of its outstanding $50 million 5.5 per cent notes due 2019 had been offered for exchange for a "like principal amount" of Singapore dollar-denominated notes due 2021 that carry a higher coupon of 5.8 per cent as at Sept 19, 5pm.

The company said that the offered notes will be accepted for exchange on the terms and conditions set in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

The invitation is still ongoing and that further offers to exchange may be made by the holders of the existing notes up to 12 noon on Sept 21, which is the expiration deadline.

In an earlier announcement, the company had said that it will pay a one-time fee of 0.6 per cent of the principal amount of the relevant offered notes for valid offers submitted to the exchange by 5pm on Sept 19. Others that submit valid offers by noon on Sept 21, the expiration deadline, will be paid 0.3 per cent instead.