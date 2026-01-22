Lululemon founder slams board after see-through leggings fiasco

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

– Lululemon Athletica founder Chip Wilson lashed out over the company’s latest product flop, calling it a “total operational failure” that he blamed on the company’s board of directors.

“This is a new low for Lululemon,” Mr Wilson said in a post on LinkedIn. “It is clear that persistent failures like this are born out of this board’s lack of experience in creative businesses, disinterest in product development and quality, and focus on short-term, self-interested priorities.”

His comments put more pressure on the company after the failed launch of its “Get Low” leggings, which drew complaints for being see-through. Lululemon paused online sales of the line just days after it debuted online, though it is still available in stores.

The episode marks another stumble for the troubled retailer as it tries to revive sales momentum and win back shoppers. About 18 months ago, Lululemon withdrew its Breezethrough line shortly following its debut after customers reported unflattering fits.

The latest misstep also echoes a 2013 incident in which Lululemon recalled many of its black yoga pants after concerns surfaced that the brand’s iconic leggings were see-through.

Mr Wilson is one of the company’s largest shareholders and has been waging a public fight against the company he founded in 1998, calling for a board shakeup.

Lululemon in December said chief executive Calvin McDonald would step down at the end of January and the board is searching for his replacement.

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management has built a stake of more than US$1 billion (S$1.28 billion) in Lululemon and has been working for months with retail executive Jane Nielsen – a former chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Ralph Lauren – on Lululemon. BLOOMBERG