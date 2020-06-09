Lotte takes over liquor and tobacco concession at Changi Airport; new business will be its largest in Asia-Pac

SINGAPORE - Lotte Duty Free's new liquor and tobacco stores at Changi Airport will be the company's largest operations in the Asia-Pacific, its chief executive officer Kap Lee said on Tuesday (June 9) when the South Korean company took over the concession from DFS.

Lotte is also expanding its product line-up progressively, and will eventually offer more than 3,000 wines and spirits that are tax- and duty-free, it said in a joint media statement with Changi Airport Group on Tuesday (June 9).

The South Korean company won the tender for the airport's liquor and tobacco concession, becoming its first new operator with DFS Group pulling out of the business after 38 years.

Lotte will first retail on Changi Airport's duty-free e-commerce platform, iShopChangi.com, before its physical shops open. To celebrate the start of its operations, Lotte is offering a 7 per cent discount on some products from June 12 to 30, on top of tax- and duty-absorbed prices. Shoppers will also receive a 5 per cent discount voucher for their next in-store purchase.

Singapore residents can also shop selected Lotte products on iShopChangi without flying.

"Apart from a complete revamp of store designs, passengers can also look forward to an omni-channel experience as we integrate a seamless brick-and-mortar shopping experience with e-commerce," said Ms Lim Peck Hoon, CAG's executive vice-president, commercial.

Renovation works for Lotte's stores will begin in phases once Singapore's circuit-breaker restrictions are lifted, starting in Terminals 1 and 3.

Its physical stores' design concept will feature "innovative in-store technologies" and integrate "elements of nature" inspired by the airport's gardens, the companies said. There will be a high-tech tasting bar, immersive experience zones dedicated to whisky, gin and wine, as well as a specialised cognac brand boutique.

Lotte's range of brands and products will include limited-edition whiskies and cognacs, exclusive labels only available at Changi Airport, a collection of Asian spirits highlighting brands from Singapore and South Korea, as well as alcohol-free options.





An artist's impression of a Lotte store in the Changi Airport Arrival Hall. PHOTO: CHANGI AIRPORT GROUP



Said Lotte's Mr Lee: "We look forward to bringing new and exciting brands, activations and experiences to Changi's shoppers."

Lotte will hold the concession for six years until June 8, 2026. The tenancy contract covers all 18 liquor and tobacco stores across Changi's four terminals, spanning more than 8,000 sq m of retail space.