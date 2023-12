SINGAPORE - A deal involving Catalist-listed Mary Chia Holdings and celebrity hair salon Monsoon Hair House has escalated into a looming million-dollar lawsuit.

In February, M2 Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mary Chia Holdings, entered into a sales and purchase agreement to sell 50 per cent of the shares in four joint-venture companies under the Monsoon label to Vintage Studio. The companies are Monsoon Hair House, M Nature, Hatsuga Enterprise and M Plus Hair.