Logan Paul to sell most expensive Pokemon card at auction

- World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star and influencer Logan Paul has agreed to sell his rare Pokemon card, capitalising on what he says is a marketable moment for the collector’s item.

Mr Paul purchased the Pikachu Illustrator card in 2021 for nearly US$5.3 million (S$6.8 million), breaking a Guinness World Record for the most expensive Pokemon trading card sold in a private auction.

Mr Paul accepted a US$2.5 million advance to sell the card from Mr Ken Goldin, chief executive and founder of Goldin Auctions and the star of King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch on Netflix. The deal was featured in the latest season of the show, which debuted on Dec 23.

The card will go on sale at an event on the Goldin Auctions website that is set to go live exclusively on Jan 12, according to Mr Goldin. He estimates that the card will sell for between US$7 million and US$12 million.

“The Pokémon market is hot. It’s hotter than it’s ever been,” Mr Paul told Bloomberg TV in a joint interview with Mr Goldin. “Ken gave me a deal I could not refuse.”

Mr Goldin previously attempted to buy the card from Mr Paul for US$7.5 million. The offer was rejected.

“It is an alternative asset class,” Mr Goldin said about the current collectors’ market in the interview.

Pokemon is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026, so many who grew up with it are now adults with the ability to spend. They did not grow up wanting big art collections like previous generations, according to Mr Goldin.

“That is how we can see something like a basketball card with pictures of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant sell for US$12.5 million dollars,” he said.

Mr Paul is an avid collector, as well as an influencer and WWE wrestler. He rose to fame alongside brother Jake Paul on Vine and YouTube.

Mr Jake Paul recently faced off – and lost – to former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a boxing match that broadcast live on Netflix. BLOOMBERG