Lithium's feast-or-famine future keeps EV makers guessing

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Lithium's vital role in electric vehicle (EV) batteries means automakers, miners and investors are racing to figure out how much supply the world will need in the coming years - and also how much it is going to get.

The problem is the predictions vary wildly. The metal's price has surged fivefold in the past year, reflecting mounting worries about availability.

For years, batteries and EVs had become cheaper to make as the technology improved and production stepped up. But now there is a risk that the rising costs of raw materials - and lithium in particular - could hobble the transition, just as momentum picks up.

The stakes are high for carmakers that are spending billions of dollars betting on a battery-powered future. Mining companies and governments are responding with ambitious plans to boost production. But demand is growing at such a breathtaking pace that it is not clear whether it will be enough.

In a survey of six leading lithium forecasters, estimates for how the market will look in 2025 range from a deficit equal to 13 per cent of demand to a 17 per cent surplus. Projections for the market's size diverge sharply too, with demand forecasts ranging from as little as 502,000 tonnes to as much as 1.25 million tonnes.

The gulf between forecasts reflects lithium's status as a small market on the cusp of seismic expansion, with the average of the six estimates suggesting annual growth of more than 20 per cent for both supply and demand between 2021 and 2025. That compares with typical growth rates of 2 per cent to 4 per cent in larger and mature markets like copper, where surpluses and deficits usually equal a fraction of demand.

The forecasts matter because banks use them for everything from gauging future car sales to valuing loans in mining projects. Vague market projections leave more room for sharp price swings when supply panic kicks in. That could be particularly unnerving for the car sector, which has placed lithium at the centre of its electrification plans. It has spent years experimenting with different chemical compounds to minimise use of other battery metals like cobalt - which is sometimes mined in unethical conditions - while boosting usage of abundant elements like iron.

With lithium at the core of virtually every battery technology in commercial use and development, higher prices could quickly start to bite. For example, if lithium spot prices remain at levels currently seen in China, that could add up to US$1,000 (S$1,340) to the cost of a new EV, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

Benchmark is among those forecasting supply to fall short of demand, even as it predicts output to roughly double from 2021 levels by 2025. Top lithium miners, including Chile's SQM, reported annual demand growth of close to 50 per cent last year.

"There's a complete over optimism about the responsiveness of supply in the lithium market," said Mr Andrew Miller, chief operating officer at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. "It's very hard to see how it's going to accelerate at the speed that the battery market and electric vehicles are accelerating."

So far, the auto industry has been relatively relaxed about lithium supplies, mainly because they occur in high concentrations in mining-friendly countries that include Chile, Australia and Canada.

If anything, worries that large spikes in supply could quickly swamp the market is partly why some of the biggest miners have shunned developing lithium assets. Rio Tinto Group is the only mega-cap miner that has so far been tempted to move into the metal - a market that is still tiny compared with commodities like iron ore and copper.

History shows that even current heavyweight lithium miners such has Ganfeng Lithium, Albemarle Corp, SQM and Livent Corp should be cautious. A spike in prices a few years ago quickly unraveled as producers flooded the market.

Some analysts warn it could happen again. "We have some pretty open-ended supply opportunities opening up," said Mr Tom Price, an analyst at Liberum who started covering commodities in the early 1990s. "There are really no constraints on resource upgrades and additions for new supply."