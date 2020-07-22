LinkedIn cutting 960 jobs globally as pandemic hits hiring

NEW YORK • Microsoft's professional networking site LinkedIn said yesterday that it will cut about 960 jobs, or 6 per cent of its global workforce, as the coronavirus pandemic is having a sustained impact on demand for its recruitment products.

California-based LinkedIn helps employers assess a candidate's suitability for a role, while employees use the platform to find new jobs.

The group said jobs will be cut across its sales and hiring divisions globally.

A LinkedIn spokesman said in response to queries from The Straits Times that the Singapore office is among those affected. She would not say how many jobs are being shed in Singapore or how many staff the company has in that office.

Announcing the plan in a message posted on the LinkedIn website, chief executive Ryan Roslansky said the company would provide at least 10 weeks of severance pay and will hire for newly created roles from laid-off staff. For US employees, it will provide health insurance for a year.

"I want you to know these are the only layoffs we are planning," Mr Roslansky said in his message.

Affected staff, some of whom have not yet been told, would be able to keep company-issued cellphones, laptops and recently purchased equipment to help them work from home while making career transitions, he said.

As lockdowns to contain the coronavirus have hit businesses around the world, LinkedIn's business has been hit as companies lay off staff or sharply curtail hiring.

LinkedIn said employees affected by its job cuts will be informed this week and they would start receiving invitations in the few hours after Mr Roslansky's e-mail to meetings to learn more about the next steps.

"If you don't receive a meeting invite, you are not directly impacted by this change," said Mr Roslansky.

REUTERS

• Additional reporting by The Straits Times