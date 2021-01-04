LHN to launch Keppel Road office and serviced apartment development by mid-February

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Real estate management services group LHN is planning to launch a mixed-use development at 1557 Keppel Road by mid-February 2021.

The integrated space, which is located at the fringe of the central business district, will be used for commercial and residential purposes. It consists of three blocks spanning over 96,299.05 square feet (sq ft), Catalist-listed LHN said in a bourse filing on Monday.

Block C, the property's main block dedicated to office spaces, is three storeys high. Each level is about 24,000 sq ft with units that have a high ceiling height of 5.5 to 6.5m. The block also comes with in-house dining options and a gym for tenants and workers.

The block is expected to attract commercial tenants, such as clinics, shipping companies, insurance, back-end banking, information technology, and e-commerce providers, LHN said.

Blocks A and B will house 47 serviced apartment units under the group's Coliwoo brand. Each co-living unit comes fully equipped with kitchenettes, smart TVs, microwaves, fridges and a washer-cum-dryer. A garden area which doubles as a communal space is also available for residents to use.

The development is close to Outram Park and Tanjong Pagar MRT stations. It is also near the upcoming Cantonment MRT station, which is set for completion by 2025.

Mr Kelvin Lim, LHN Group's executive chairman, executive director and group managing director, said: "Recognising the changing market demands for co-living and working spaces, we have created our second integrated development with modern working professionals and their lifestyles in mind."

1557 Keppel Road is LHN Group's second mixed-use development. Its first integrated project, 10 Raeburn Park, also functions as the group's headquarters.

LHN shares were trading unchanged at 18.5 cents at 9.55am on Monday, after the announcement.