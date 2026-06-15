Lendlease to change auditor as regulator probes KPMG Australia

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Three KPMG Australia partners being investigated over whistleblower allegations the firm misused confidential client data to win lucrative audit contracts.

SYDNEY - Australian property giant Lendlease said on June 15 its board has resolved to change the auditor for the group after the conclusion of reporting for the 2026 financial year end.

The change comes as Australia’s corporate regulator launched a formal investigation into three KPMG Australia partners linked to whistleblower allegations the accounting firm misused confidential client data to win lucrative audit contracts.

Lendlease is the first major client loss for KPMG from the whistleblower scandal, with the severing of a 68-year audit relationship. KPMG was paid more than A$10 million (S$9 million) in 2025 for its services to Lendlease, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

KPMG Australia chief executive officer Andrew Yates and audit head Julian McPherson resigned on May 29 after the firm confirmed confidential client data had been shared, and potentially used to win new business with other clients. REUTERS