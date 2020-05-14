Lendlease names Singapore industry veteran to head Asia investment management business

SINGAPORE - Property and infrastructure group Lendlease on Thursday (May 14) announced the appointment of Gan Chong Min as its Singapore-based managing director for investment management, Asia.

Mr Gan joins the Australia-based group's Singapore leadership team and reports directly to Ng Hsueh Ling, managing director for Singapore and chief investment officer for Asia.

In his new role, Mr Gan will drive global stakeholder management and the overall performance of Lendlease's assets at Paya Lebar Quarter, Jem, Parkway Parade and Setia City Mall under its various real estate private-equity funds and joint ventures.

He replaces Kelvin Chow, who has taken on a new role as the chief executive officer of Singapore-listed Lendlease Global Commercial Reit.

Mr Gan is an industry veteran, whose last held post as the Shanghai-based managing director of fund management at CapitaLand saw him undertake end-to-end responsibility in the formulation and execution of the group's fund strategy as well as its institutional investor relations across Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

He also led a team of senior executives managing four large private-equity real estate funds with a portfolio of nine Raffles City-branded mixed-use commercial assets comprising retail malls, international grade A offices, hotels, serviced residences and residential apartments.

Said Mr Ng: "With a track record of managing high-value real estate funds and large-scale integrated mixed-use assets, Chong Min is well suited to lead our regional investment management business in its next phase of growth. His addition to our Asia investment management team and Singapore leadership team will no doubt be a key driver to the continued delivery of good outcomes to Lendlease and our investors."