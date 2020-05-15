Lendlease appoints MD for Asia investment management business

Property group Lendlease has appointed Mr Gan Chong Min as its Singapore-based managing director for investment management in Asia.

Mr Gan will drive global stakeholder management and the overall performance of Lendlease's assets in Paya Lebar Quarter, Jem, Parkway Parade and Setia City Mall under its various real estate private-equity funds and joint ventures.

He replaces Mr Kelvin Chow, who has taken on a new role as the chief executive of Singapore-listed Lendlease Global Commercial Reit.

Mr Gan's last post was as the Shanghai-based managing director of fund management at CapitaLand. He also led a team of senior executives managing four large private-equity real estate funds with a portfolio of nine Raffles City-branded mixed-use commercial assets comprising malls, grade A offices, hotels, serviced residences and residential apartments.

Ms Ng Hsueh Ling, managing director for Singapore and chief investment officer for Asia at Australia-based LendLease, said yesterday: "Chong Min is well suited to lead our regional investment management business in its next phase of growth.

"His addition to our Asia investment management team and Singapore leadership team will no doubt be a key driver to the continued delivery of good outcomes to Lendlease and our investors."

