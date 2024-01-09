Lazada layoffs put spotlight on potential IPO, growing competition in South-east Asia

SINGAPORE – Recent layoffs at regional e-commerce firm Lazada have turned the spotlight on the company, increasing speculation about a potential IPO for its parent business unit in 2024, and the escalating competition in South-east Asia’s e-commerce landscape.

The Straits Times (ST) examines how the job cuts intertwine with Lazada’s recent business developments.

What we know about the layoffs

Lazada on Jan 3 retrenched an undisclosed number of its staff.

In response to queries from ST on Jan 3, a Lazada spokesperson declined to confirm the layoffs, saying: “We are making proactive adjustments to transform our workforce, to better position ourselves for a more agile, streamlined way of working to meet future business needs.”

However, sources close to Lazada revealed that it plans to cut between 25 and 50 per cent of its South-east Asia headcount. The firm, headquartered in Singapore, has a presence in six countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Other media reports speculate that up to 30 per cent of jobs across the region would be axed, and that at least 100 people have been laid off in Singapore. One of the laid-off Lazada employees, who spoke to ST on condition of anonymity, said workers in every department and across job grades were affected.

She added that employees were informed of the layoffs on the night of Jan 2 via one-to-one online chats, with the firm’s human resources department labelling the job cuts a “graduation”.

According to a report by The Edge, Lazada’s chief marketing officers in various countries have been let go.

Retrenched employees were told that they would receive two weeks’ salary for each year of service.

But the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union, an affiliate of The National Trades Union Congress, did not find this satisfactory.

On Jan 6, it said that it was negotiating with Lazada for better benefits for the company’s laid-off employees, with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) facilitating.

In a separate statement, MOM said it facilitated discussions between the union and Lazada, and added that there was good progress.

ST understands that a round of layoffs was also conducted in October 2023.