Law firm Morrison & Foerster names Shirin Tang managing partner of Singapore office

SINGAPORE - Law firm Morrison & Foerster has appointed Shirin Tang, a partner in the firm's corporate department, as managing partner of its Singapore office, effective June 1.

Ms Tang, who has been a partner at the firm for five years, succeeds Eric Piesner and Paul McKenzie, who were co-managing partners of the Singapore office.

Mr Piesner will continue to serve as Morrison & Foerster's Asia managing partner, while Mr McKenzie will continue to be managing partner of the Beijing and Shanghai offices.

Ms Tang specialises in private equity as well as mergers and acquisitions, with a focus in the technology and real estate sectors. She also counsels clients in Asia on public and private company investments in the US.

She has led transactions with deal values totalling more than US$29 billion in the last three years.

Ms Tang also serves on the firm's women's strategy committee, which prioritises the advancement of women in the legal profession. About 20 of Morrison & Foerster's practice groups are chaired or co-chaired by women, and women also make up 40 per cent of the firm's board of directors.

Morrison & Foerster's Singapore-based lawyers represent regional clients in the areas of corporate, fund formation, real estate and fintech. They are also often the preferred counsel for dispute resolution and anti-corruption, investigations and compliance matters, the firm said.