KrisEnergy says oil production restarts at Wassana field after Tropical Storm Pabuk

SINGAPORE - Upstream oil and gas company KrisEnergy on Tuesday (Jan 8) said that oil production has restarted at the Wassana field in the G10/48 licence in the Gulf of Thailand following Tropical Storm Pabuk.

"Operational crews have returned to the mobile offshore production unit, and the Rubicon Venture floating, storage and offloading vessel has been reconnected to the Wassana field mooring. The Mist jack-up rig has resumed the Wassana infill drilling programme," it said in an update to the Singapore Exchange.

The G10/48 contract area covers 1,525 sq km over the Southern Pattani Basin in water depths of up to 60 metres. KrisEnergy is the operator of G10/48, holding a 89-per-cent working interest. Palang Sophon Limited holds the remaining 11 per cent.

Oil production at the site was temporarily shut earlier this month as a precaution ahead of the storm.