KPMG to cut 200 jobs, slash partner pay by up to 17% on coronavirus impact

SYDNEY - Professional services firm KPMG will cut 200 jobs and slash the pay of equity partners by almost 17 per cent in response to the drop in client demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic, The Australian Financial Review reported on Thursday (April 2).

The 200 roles are in areas where "demand has dramatically reduced or where we expect a reduction", CEO Gary Wingrove said in a video sent out to all staff at the firm on Thursday morning, said the report.

The cuts to staff and contractor numbers account for about 2 per cent of the firm's 9,000-strong workforce, it added.