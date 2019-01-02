Koon Holdings appoints Yee May Yo as new CFO

SINGAPORE - Mainboard-listed Koon Holdings announced on Wednesday (Jan 2) that it has appointed Yee May Yo, 47, as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from Dec 31, 2018. She was previously senior audit manager at Ernst & Young from July 2002 to December 2018.

Ms Yee replaces Mr Ron Loi Lup Sheng, who resigned nearly a year after he was appointed CFO on Jan 16, 2018.

Mr Loi left to "pursue personal interest and other opportunities", said Koon Holdings in a filing to the Singapore Exchange.

During his tenure, Mr Loi oversaw the financial management of the group and matters relating to statutory and regulatory compliance, said the company, which provides civil engineering and construction services in Singapore, Australia, and Malaysia.