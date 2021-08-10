Kitchen Culture sues ex-CEO and two others to recover $520,000

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - A subsidiary of Kitchen Culture Holdings has sued its former chief executive officer Lim Wee Li and two foreign nationals, Du Kun and Wang Yanchao, to recover $520,000 from the trio.

The suit was launched before Singapore's High Court on Tuesday. The subsidiary, KHL Marketing Asia-Pacific, is alleging that Mr Lim had breached his duties to KHL and conspired with Mr Du and Mr Wang to make these payments to them for a wrongful purpose and with no justification, the board of Kitchen Culture said in a bourse filing on Tuesday (Aug 10).

The group, which is in the business of supplying kitchen equipment, had lodged a police report on July 31, 2021, in relation to "suspected payroll irregularities" concerning two former employees, which amounted to about $520,000.

Kitchen Culture had earlier dismissed Mr Lim over "grave misconduct" affecting the company's business. This, it said, was due to findings in an interim report from Baker Tilly Consultancy, which had raised questions over potential breaches by officers and employees of the company.

Catalist-listed Kitchen Culture called for a trading halt on July 7. Its shares last traded at eight cents.